Shannon Whitehead said: "Lenny and his big sister Ella, His first Christmas aged 7 months."

Debra Scott said: "Four of my beautiful nieces, Devon, Jess, Kat and baby Sunnie Rose."

Emma Lancaster said: "Oakley is all ready for his first Christmas - 5 month old."

Amy-Leigh Williams shared a photo of her 10 week old.

Happy Christmas, little ones!

We asked you to share you photos and you didn't disappoint.

And who wouldn't want to celebrate with such an adorable bunch of happy babies!