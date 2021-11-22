Santa is back and free to see at Trinity Walk this Christmas

Santa is back and free to see at Trinity Walk in Wakefield this Christmas – and they are offering people the chance to give a kids’ charity an elf-ing hand.

Families can meet Santa in the open sided, covered event space at the shopping centre near the giant reindeer by The Entertainer toy shop every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday in the run-up to Christmas.

Kids will also get a free little gift when they visit Santa, who will be ready to welcome them at a safe distance outside of his illuminated grotto with no need to pre-book.

And all donations will go straight to Huddersfield-based Forget Me Not children’s hospice which covers Wakefield and West Yorkshire, supporting families when they need it most.

Anyone who would like to volunteer to be an elf for the charity at Trinity Walk’s grotto can email [email protected] or click here.The centre is also offering shoppers free parking after 3pm every Thursday from November 25 with Santa appearing 4-6pm and many stores open until 7pm – and restaurants open until after 9pm.

And it's just 50p to park all day every Sunday, every bank holiday and after 6pm all evening too.

Lucy Grice, Trinity Walk’s Marketing Manager, said: “Last year, Christmas was compressed into a few short weeks, so we’re really going for it this year to make up for lost time. Santa will be here across five weeks where families can safely meet him for a chat and a chance to take their own pictures.

“As always, it’s all completely free, no need to book and kids will get a little treat when they visit. It’s a big event space with a roof so people can give each other and Santa plenty of space, but the open sides mean there’s lots of fresh air too.

“And if anyone can spare anything, then all donations will go to our charity partner Forget Me Not children’s hospice who are always on the lookout for volunteer elves to help collect at the grotto.”

To get your free Thursday parking just enter the car park as usual and take a ticket (keep it safe).