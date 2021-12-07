The 'Santa Cam' bauble that keeps your kids off the naughty list

Online garden centre Primrose have released a £6.99 ‘Santa Cam’ bauble, giving the illusion that Santa Clause himself can keep an eye on the children ahead of Christmas this year.

As December rolls around, the fear of being put on the naughty list is usually enough to ensure children are on their best behaviour. However, sometimes the excitement of the festive season can be enough to make your little ones push the boundaries.

That’s where Primrose’s ‘Santa Cam’ bauble comes in.

He knows if you’ve been bad or good... because he’s watching from the tree.

Priced at £6.99 each, the decoration looks like a mini video camera encased inside the bauble, giving the illusion it’s sending footage straight to Mr Clause at the North Pole.

Primrose have described the bauble as ‘the perfect companion to Elf on the Shelf’, claiming to have the same effect with children over the festive period.