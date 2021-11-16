Wakefield Hospice bringing festive magic to the community with Christmas programme of fundraising events

Having had to scale back events last year due to the pandemic, the hospice is going all out with events to get people into the Christmas mood as well as reflecting and remembering loved ones.

The New Year cash prize draw, sponsored by Gee’s Haulage is now underway. For only £1 a ticket, there will be a top prize of £2022, a second prize of £250 and prizes of £50.

This year the hospice will also be selling real Christmas trees from December 4, 5 and 11, where the team will net your chosen tree and load it into your vehicle.

Having had to scale back events last year due to the pandemic, the hospice is going all out with events to get people into the Christmas mood as well as reflecting and remembering loved ones.

Wakefield Hospice is also giving people the opportunity to remember a loved one by dedicating a light in their memory at special dedications services, which will be held at Wakefield Hospice on December 3 and 4 and Wakefield Cathedral on December 5.

The Tree of Lights will be lit in Wakefield Cathedral until Twelfth Night, along with a book of blessings.

For a donation, your loved ones name will be entered into the book and a light on the tree dedicated to them.

You can celebrate more than one life and your loved one does not need to have been supported by Wakefield Hospice as it is open to anyone in the local community and beyond.

After proving very popular last year the Christmas tree collection service will be back and take place from 7-14January 2022.

For as little as £10 the hospice team will pick up your tree from outside your property and then take it to Woolley Edge Christmas Tree Farm. It will then be chipped to help grow new trees for future Christmas's. Collection will be available for WF1, WF2, WF3, WF4, WF5, WF6, LS26, LS27 and S75.

Helen Knowles, Director of Income Generation at Wakefield Hospice, said: “After a difficult and challenging year for everyone, we are delighted we can run more Christmas activities that will go some way to help reducing the shortfall from the impact of COVID-19 and lockdown.

“Despite everything that’s been thrown at us we’ve been overwhelmed by the generosity of the local community and hope they will come together this December to support the hospice whilst having lots of fun along the way. It costs over £4 million a year to keep the hospice running; and fundraising is a huge element of this.

“Last year our Christmas raffle raised well over £10,000, and I hope we can come close to matching, if not surpassing that total this year,” added Helen. “And with over £2,000 up for grabs for the winner, someone in Wakefield will certainly have a very good start to 2022”

The hospice also has a catalogue of cards and gifts, all of which can be ordered online or through the post.

The gifts include Christmas wreaths, including kits if you want to make your own wreath. This year also includes the new Treacle mascot teddy bear. The bear is a life like replica of Treacle wearing a hospice t-shirt and can be pre-ordered at £11.99.