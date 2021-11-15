Wakefield's Jack's supermarket selling mini Range Rovers and Pink Fiat 500 just in time for Christmas

Wakefield's Jack's supermarket selling kids' Range Rovers and Pink Fiat 500 just in time for Christmas

Jack’s, on Ings Road is selling two children's cars in the WIGIG - When it’s gone it’s gone - aisle.

Both items will be in high demand and there is limited availability.

First up is the Range Rover push and ride on 6V car which is in stores for just £139 - guaranteed to bring a smile to your little one’s face on Christmas morning.

The Range Rover push and ride on 6V car which will be in stores for just £139

In addition to this, the Fiat 500 push and ride on car is also available for just £99, but hurry because when it’s gone it’s gone!

Michael Ward Store Manager at Jack’s Wakefield said: “These toys are the perfect treat for Christmas this year. We’ll only have a limited amount in store so for any parents wanting to purchase please hurry to avoid any disappointment!”

Both products will be in stores across the UK now until lines last.