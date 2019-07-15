Now that the British summer is finally starting to ramp up, we can’t think of a better time to talk about colourful kids’ bedding ranges inspired by the colours of the season https://happylinencompany.co.uk/collections/kids

Whether it’s dancing dinosaurs, lovely lions or beautiful ballerinas, there’s something for everyone and starting from only £12!

Double bed linen

Lucy Knight, Head of Brand & Marketing at Happy Linen Company, said: “We’ve come up with a fantastic range of summer designs, all inspired by tropical and pastel colours. We’ve matched these with some of our favourite themes and characters, creating a really unique range that will hopefully put smiles onto boys’ and girls’ faces all around the country.”

All the bedding is made with a high-quality cotton blend that will keep you cool all summer long. They’ve created this particular material to give you a soft and durable finish which is simple to wash, easy to dry and quick to iron (if you iron your sheets…).

If that wasn’t enough, all of the bedding sets come with free pillowcases included – toddler sets come with one, all other sizes with two.

Bundle sets

If you’re redecorating your childs’ entire room, there is just the thing to make your life easier: bundle sets include matching eyelet curtains and quilted throws for the majority of designs. Buying these as a bundle gets you a 10% saving over the individual item prices.

Sleep happy, not hungry

“We have been running our charitable campaign ‘Sleep happy, not hungry’ since the day we launched. For every bedding set sold, we donate 25p to our charitable partners in Manchester and further afield. We regularly rotate these partners to make sure we have the maximum impact in our community. Take a look at happylinencompany.co.uk/giving-back to see who we are supporting this month.”