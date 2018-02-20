Enjoy a healthy walk at National Trust Nostell

Get yourself out and about this week and enjoy an hour’s stroll in the beautiful surroundings of Nostell Priory.

People can enjoy free exercise with a gentle health walk around the park and join the group of regular walkers to take in the changing seasons each week.

It sets off at 10.30am every Thursday and it’s free to join in.

And don’t worry if you can’t make that - there’s a second weekly walk that runs every Friday, also at 10.30am.

For more information, call 01924 863892 or visit www.experiencewakefield.co.uk or www.nationaltrust.org.uk/nostell-priory-and-parkland for more events at this venue.