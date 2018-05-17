Extended two bedroom semi-detached bungalow with attractive gardens

A deceptively spacious and extended two bedroom semi-detached bungalow in the sought-after location of Hemsworth, close to a range of amenities and road links.

The property benefits from gardens to the front and rear, a detached single garage, UPVC double glazing and gas central heating throughout.

The accommodation briefly comprises: kitchen with archway to the dining room, inner hallway, spacious living room, two well-proportioned bedrooms and a modern bathroom.

Outside, there are attractive lawned gardens to the rear, well-stocked with a range of mature plants, trees and shrubs.

A driveway provides ample off-street parking for several vehicles leading by the side of the property to a detached single garage with up-and-over door.

It is the opinion of the agent that only a full internal inspection will reveal all this quality home has to offer and a viewing comes highly recommended. Contact Richard Kendall estate agent on 01977 798844.

Offers over £136,000.