Could you adopt Mocha and give him a loving forever home?

The RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield branch has many animals waiting to be adopted - and Mocha is one they are particularly eager to help settle in with a new family.

Mocha is a 10-year-old. black and tan Akita, an older gent with youthful looks and charm.

Hoping to find a new home, Mocha said on the RSPCA Leeds and Wakefield website: "The team here absolutely adore me and give me plenty of attention.

Gentle giant Mocha is looking for a home.

"I am a big fluff ball that would love a pamper day at the salon. I love to have lots of fuss, plenty of playtime and long walks with my people.

"As a gentle giant, I am super affectionate, friendly-natured, and love a good back scratch. I am great fun to be around and will definitely keep you enterained."

Mocha is looking for a home with a safe and secure garden, high fencing (6ft tall) and he is a good jumper!

He isn't too sure about other dogs, so hopes to be the only four-legged pet in the house, but at the right time and place he would like to say hello and hopes his new family will have the patience to help him learn to like other dogs.

He is looking to join a family that can give him lots of love and fuss.

The RSPCA said Mocha's personality includes:

Can be left alone for short periods

Could live with children of primary school age

Could live with children of secondary school age

Knows how to sit (and lots of other commands too!)

Loves fuss and attention

Needs help learning to like other dogs

Walks nicely on a lead

Would prefer not to live with a cat

Prefers to be the only animal in a home

Is a bright spark, a big and strong gentle giant and young at heart!