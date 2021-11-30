Don’t miss the festive RSPB binoculars and telescopes open weekend at Fairburn Ings

Running this event at Fairburn Ings, Castleford, the popular event is the perfect opportunity to try binoculars and telescopes outdoors, surrounded by wildlife at Fairburn Ings.

They’re fun, friendly and interactive days, when a variety of binoculars and telescopes will be on display for you to check out, as well as get friendly, impartial advice from the knowledgeable team of staff and volunteers.

The open weekends are designed to help you select the very best kit for your needs - whether for wildlife watching on your family walks, you’re an experienced birder or looking for a unique Christmas present.

Money raised through purchases at these events helps the RSPB nature reserve teams to continue to deliver their wildlife conservation work, advocacy, education and allows thousands of people every year to get closer to nature, so you’ll be giving back to the environment this Christmas too.

Event date and time: Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 December from 10am-4pm. No need to book, just drop-in.

Cost: Free to attend the event. Admission to the nature reserve is free for RSPB members, car parking charges apply to non-members.

Venue: RSPB Fairburn Ings, Newton Lane, Castleford, West Yorkshire, WF10 2BH.