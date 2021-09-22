Explore ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ at Pontefract Library

Wakefield Council is inviting children and their families to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the much-loved children’s book ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ by visiting a fun and interactive exhibition at Pontefract Library.

The exhibition was developed by Seven Stories, The National Centre for Children’s Books, and features high quality copies of Judith Kerr’s original illustrations from the Seven Stories collection.

With a giant tiger, interactive kitchen area for children to play with, a space for reading in the Tiger’s special den, and a scavenger hunt to find elements of the story hidden around the exhibition, there’s plenty for parents to enjoy with their children.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We all know and love the story of ‘The Tiger Who Came to Tea’ and if your children are a fan, this exhibition is definitely worth a visit, with lots of exciting and interactive ways for children to explore the story and of course, enjoy reading.”