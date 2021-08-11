From a TikTok star with a million followers to castles and thrones - here are 11 of the most pampered pets

Lockdown saw an increasing number of proud pet parents building home spaces for their animals - us Brits just love to spoil our pets, but some definitely take it further than others.
Here are the top 10 best entries and most adorable furry family members...but if you think your pet can beat them, let us know!
1. King Seb ruling from his throne
Sebastian thinks he’s king of the house - and we think he’s right! King Seb is a one year old kitten from a rescue centre in Romania. He travelled 56 hours to be delivered to his owner, Anthony, who was so delighted he decided his cat deserved the royal treatment. Seb can be found on his throne (with some cool milk in a champagne glass for him to drink out of) having a pedicure.
2. Starla seeking TikTok stardom
Not only does cockapoo Starla rock a tutu, she’s also on her way to becoming TikTok famous with over 1k followers tuning in to see what she gets up to. Her owner Aruni said: “She loves to dress up in her tutu, expects belly rubs from total strangers, loves human interaction and attention and gets jealous when I even stroke other dogs, as she wants my undivided attention. She is well pampered and gets extra special treatment at the groomers as she is so well behaved.”
3. Marvellous Milo craves the attention
Boston Terrier Milo loves to shade-bathe and oversee his parents working hard in the garden. His owner Kayleigh says: “Milo definitely thinks he’s bigger than his actual size and he is definitely the man of the house. That being said, he also loves being treated the same as our six month old baby, stealing dummies and relaxing in this baby seat. He’s incredibly spoiled and loves getting his own way.”
4. Simba is the king of his castle
Simba is a Norwegian forest cat but he prefers cuddling up on his cosy hammock and staying inside to ‘forest life’. However, when he does venture out to the garden, he loves a walk on his lead - almost as much as cuddles and tummy rubs.