From a TikTok star with a million followers to castles and thrones - here are 11 of the most pampered pets

2. Starla seeking TikTok stardom

Not only does cockapoo Starla rock a tutu, she’s also on her way to becoming TikTok famous with over 1k followers tuning in to see what she gets up to. Her owner Aruni said: “She loves to dress up in her tutu, expects belly rubs from total strangers, loves human interaction and attention and gets jealous when I even stroke other dogs, as she wants my undivided attention. She is well pampered and gets extra special treatment at the groomers as she is so well behaved.”