Halloween themed market conjured up for Wakefield

It will be in Wakefield Cathedral precinct on Sunday, October 24 from 10am to 3pm with a dozen stall holders selling seasonal goods.

There will also be face painting, a monster mask making workshop and a Rhubarb Radio roadshow.

Most of the stall holders are from outside the district, so it is a great opportunity to find special gifts from traders residents may not normally see.

Wakefield Council has cast a spell to magic up a special Halloween themed market featuring traders from across the region.

Examples include traders from Bradford, Leeds, York and North Duffield, near Selby.

A Blooming Fern stall features seasonal wreaths, table arrangements and handmade goods, including pumpkins, bats, witches hats and ghosts.

Another stall features brownies and blondies in more than 50 different delicious flavour combinations.

Meanwhile, there will be Happy Hogs Catering with homemade giant gourmet Scotch eggs, mac and cheese balls and pork scratchings.

Seeds to Sow from Birkenshaw will have vegetable, flower and herb seeds, gardening gifts and greetings cards among her treasure trove of items.

With less to travel is the Craft House from Durkar, which will have handmade bespoke crafts, including fabric bags and key rings.

Other stalls feature children’s books, decorations, jewellery, dog fashion, paper crafts and soft furnishings.

Coun Michael Graham, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We’ve put together a great event with unique stall holders who are travelling to come here.

“We not only thank them, but hope our wonderful and supportive residents turn out in numbers again to buy from them and enjoy the seasonal fun.

“The response we’ve had to previous events in the city centre since lockdown restrictions eased has been brilliant.

“We’re doing everything we can to make Wakefield and all our other town centres vibrant destinations that people want to visit time and again.