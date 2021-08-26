Here are 21 beautiful photos of your four-legged friends as we celebrate International Dog Day

Today is International Dog Day. A day where we celebrate all of our four-legged friends.

And even if, sadly, some of our beloved pets are no longer with us, we will always remember them with a smile.

Here are just a selection of the photos you've shared with us. We had hundreds of pictures sent in, so bare with us, we'll be sharing some more very soon!

Thank you for sharing!

1. Sasha Bethanie Booker said; "My beautiful girl Sasha who gained her wings 2 weeks ago." Photo Sales

2. Millie Dawn Inness said: "Millie our 11 year old sprocker spaniel she had been routing around in the sand for her ball." Photo Sales

3. Cassie Karen Crofts-Addison said: "My beautiful girl she crossed over the rainbow bridge in 2018, but she's still in everyone's hearts. She was the kindest fur baby every I had 13 years with Cassie - she was just amazing." Photo Sales

4. Barney Karen Hough said: "Our Barney, we just love him!" Photo Sales