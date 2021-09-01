Here's how the throw the perfect paw-ty for your dog

1. Plan and prepare well ahead

Planning is an essential element to a successful ‘paw-ty’. Finding the perfect dog-friendly and safe location is an important first step. Another key thing to consider is any possible allergies the party participants may have, allowing time to plan for any dietary requirements. And we must not forget plenty of doggy decorations! This can be a great opportunity to get creative with home-made decorations from doggy-shaped banners to puppy party hats.