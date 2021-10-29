Is your child a superstar Lego builder? Here's how they can win an XXL Lego City set worth more than £200

Is your child a pro at constructing lego buildings from scratch? Then they could be in for a chance to win an XXL Lego City set worth over £200!

Calling out to all future architects, builders and engineers, MyJobQuote want to see your best dream houses, castles, landmarks, towers and fantastical constructions!

Submit pictures of your best build by November 30 for a chance to win!

These are the rules:

Your imagination is the limit! Entries will be assessed based on creativity and originality.

Builds can be made of any material that is suitable for children, including Lego, K’Nex, wooden or foam blocks, magnetic tiles etc.

Submissions should be built solely by the child entering the competition, without the help of an adult.

Most importantly, have fun!