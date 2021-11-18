Revealed: The most popular names for dog breeds

2. English Bulldog

The most popular name for an is Winston. Inspired by one of Britain’s most famous Prime Ministers, Winston Churchill, who became the symbol of national unity during World War II, Churchill galvanised the British spirit and was then nicknamed the British Bulldog. Churchill’s own Bulldog was called Dodo. Other names dominating this breed include Churchill, Buster, Bentley, George, Tank, Boris, Dexter and Vinnie. Winston came 44th in the overall most popular names list.