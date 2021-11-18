Revealed: The most popular names for dog breeds

The most popular dog name of 2021 was Luna jumping 6 places in two years and overtaking Bella, the most popular dog name of 2020.
Instagram also reveals the popularity of the name Luna with over 35k tagged posts devoted to this beautiful name.
Names Luna, Teddy and Bella are top three for most popular dog names in 2021.
Yappy.com reveals 936 more pooches were named Teddy in 2021 than in 2019, a rise of over 229%.
The name that has most fallen out of favour is Alfie. It was top spot in 2019 and now is number 8 in 2021.
Take a look at the 16 below.
1. Dachshund
The top name for a Dachshund, also known as the sausage dog, is Rolo - inspired by Nestle’s famous roll-style chocolates filled with caramel, much like this breed’s distinctive colouring. The top ten names of choice for these short-legged lovelies also included Frank, Slinky, Coco, Minnie, Snoop, Digby, Peggy, Fudge and Sizzle.
2. English Bulldog
The most popular name for an is Winston. Inspired by one of Britain’s most famous Prime Ministers, Winston Churchill, who became the symbol of national unity during World War II, Churchill galvanised the British spirit and was then nicknamed the British Bulldog. Churchill’s own Bulldog was called Dodo. Other names dominating this breed include Churchill, Buster, Bentley, George, Tank, Boris, Dexter and Vinnie. Winston came 44th in the overall most popular names list.
3. Border Collie
The most popular name for a Border Collie this year is Skye, the 76th most chosen name in 2021. Single-syllable names are ideal choices for this highly intelligent breed as they’re easy for collies to memorise and respond to easily when they’re busy with their favourite instinctive pastime - herding. Other names that are ideal for Border Collies and made the top ten list include Jess, Max, Meg, Blue, Tess and Finn.
4. Rottweiler
Tyson is a very popular name for Rottweilers. A tough name for a tough dog!The Rottweilers were known in German as Rottweiler Metzgerhund, meaning Rottweil butchers' dogs, because their main use was to herd livestock and pull carts laden with butchered meat to market.