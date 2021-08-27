Struggling for sleep with a newborn? 7 expert tips for new parents to get more sleep

But with sleep being as crucial for new parents’ peace of mind as it is for the wellbeing of newborns, what steps can new parents take to create a solid sleep routine?

The baby monitor experts at Babysense have created a handy sleep guide to help new parents squeeze in some precious sleep:

Elaine Soller, Head of Customer Experience at Babysensesaid: “Bringing a newborn baby home is a whirlwind of excitement but this joy can fade when nighttime rolls around. In the era of working from home, it is worth considering creating clear boundaries between work and personal life and using your downtime to spend quality time with your new family member.

"While caffeine can feel like a saviour for tired parents, you should avoid using it as a substitute for sleep, as it may negatively affect your ability to fall asleep at bedtime, or worse, burn a bit too much energy just before the little one wakes up.

"If your baby sleeps in a separate room and this is preventing you from unwinding or getting things done, parents, like you (new and/or experienced) , highly recommend a baby monitor to help you check on your little one without having to take a break or risk waking them."

Babysense’s 7 top tips for new parents to tackle sleep deprivation and improve their sleep schedule:

1. Mimic your newborn’s sleep routine The average parent with a newborn only gets 5-6 hours of sleep per day, while the average newborn (0-3 months) spends 14-17 hours each day sleeping. However, this time is broken into sleep sprints since newborns wake to feed every 2-3 hours. Once babies pass three months old, their sleep cycle drops to 12-15 hours per day. Their sleep sprints stretch to 5 hours and some babies even begin sleeping through the night. The best time to sleep is when your baby is sleeping, even if that means sneaking in short naps during the day. Photo Sales

2. Make sleep a top priority Your baby may be your new top priority, but make sleep your second. Sending an email, household chores, and texting your friend can wait. A temporarily messy home is worth a little extra shut-eye, so be easy on yourself as you rearrange your priorities in the first weeks of bringing a newborn home! Photo Sales

3. Keep a consistent feeding schedule Newborns can’t do much besides eating and sleeping, so it’s no wonder their sleep schedule is entirely dictated by their feeding routine. Average newborns feed every 2-3 hours. If yours tends to sleep a bit longer, try waking them to eat and ensure they’re fed. A full belly means they will fall back asleep and stay asleep instead of waking up hungry. This will allow more time to rest, practice self care or get a few chores done. Photo Sales

4. Follow a nighttime ritual By following a nightly ritual, you can set the stage for sleep for both you and your newborn. Some activities to associate with sleep and the nighttime are taking a bath, singing a lullaby, dimming lights, changing their diaper and getting them into fresh pyjamas, as well as creating an all-around quieter atmosphere. Photo Sales