The Room on the Broom Adventure Trail, Anglers Country Park named UK's best walk for children

Research shows that children experience profound and diverse benefits through regular contact with nature.

In fact, spending time outdoors improves children’s physical and mental wellbeing, motivation, and confidence with 83% of children agreeing that being in nature made them very happy, according to a Natural England survey.

Charles Clinkard believe all children should have the opportunity to learn about and explore nature in daily life and family walks are a great opportunity to do so.

With is this mind, they have researched the best walks Great Britain has to offer and created a Family Walk Index, rating the walks for a number of factors including:

- Accessibility- pram and wheelchair access, parking and toilets

- Distance and walking time

- Children’s activities

- Cost

No matter how eager your little ones might be, their legs will probably only take them so far. To avoid any tears (and having to carry them) they analysed the data to find out the best family walks for smaller children, based on length, accessibility, baby changing facilities, plus extra fun activities for your little ones to enjoy.

The Room on the Broom Adventure Trail at Anglers Country Park came out as our top-ranking walk for little ones.

It's free to enter and has free parking for up to two hours (with a small charge if you're planning on staying longer). This walk also has toilets, baby changing facilities, and is accessible by pram or wheelchair.

Plus, it has plenty of activities to keep your little one entertained such as finding sculptures, looking for animal footprints and tracing rubbings. The trail is a circular route around the lake and is accessible by foot, cycle, pram or wheelchair.

Rachel Clinkard, Ecommerce Director from Charles Clinkard said: "We're really lucky to have such amazing walks right on our doorstep. From fantastic coastal walks to exciting nature trails, we really do have it all!

"Getting outside and exploring nature is a great way to boost your child's development. Not only can they learn more about the world around them but investigating wherever they can helps improve their fine motor skills. Plus, getting outside and enjoying a bit of exercise can help give everyone's mood a little boost too.