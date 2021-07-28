You all have some adorable dogs!

Your adorable dog snaps to celebrate National Dog Photography Day

We asked and you certainly delivered! Here are just some of the amazing photos we received this week of your adorable (and funny) dogs.

By Leanne Clarke
Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 12:42 pm
Updated Wednesday, 28th July 2021, 12:44 pm

Earlier this week, we asked for your favourite photos of your pooch in honour of National Dog Photography Day and, well, Pontefract and Castleford certainly love dogs!

We had more than 1,500 photos shared with us and here are just a few. If your pooch doesn't feature here, we'll be doing more over the next few days, so keep an eye out!

So, thank you - you have some seriously brilliant dogs, as well as some excellent amateur photography skills!

1. The King

Hayley Chester said: "Elvis - thinks he's a king."

2. Handsome boy

Adele Roebuck said: "Far too many to pick of our boy Rocco he’s so very handsome."

3. Hugs

Sarah Scoffins said: ""I don't want a small dog" he says. A picture tells a thousand words."

4. Snug

Sophie Wallis said: "Enzo likes my pregnancy pillow more than I do."

