Boasting 2.5 acres of private grounds and excellent rural views

This fantastic stone-built period farmhouse is situated on a plot of approximately 2.5 acres and could be ideal for the equestrian buyer with its private grounds stretching around the property.

This substantial detached farmhouse has undergone extensive restoration, improvement and development over recent years and benefits from excellent rural views.

The accommodation offers well-proportioned rooms and comprises on the ground floor of: entrance hall with tiled floor, feature alcoves and ceiling beams; beamed living room with wooden floor, feature fireplace with multi-burner and French doors that look out over the rear patio area and garden; kitchen/breakfast room fitted with solid wood units with granite work surfaces, integrated appliances include an electric oven, microwave, electric hob with cooker hood above, dishwasher and fridge freezer; gym/boot room with access to the integral garage; family/dining room with solid wood flooring, feature fireplace with electric fire and double doors to the patio area; fitted utility room and downstairs WC.

To the first floor: landing, master bedroom suite with dressing room and an en-suite shower room, two further bedrooms, study, and a main house bathroom with a four-piece suite.

On the second floor there is a landing providing access to a beamed fourth bedroom.

Outside, to the front of the property there is a gated driveway that leads up through fields to the property itself. Its gardens and grounds are primarily laid to lawn but would be ideal to separate in to paddocks for the equestrian purchaser. The driveway leads to the good size double garage .

It is the opinion of the agent that this stunning family home needs to be viewed to be fully appreciated.

Address: Royd Moor House, Royd Moor Lane, Badsworth

Price: £595,000

Agent: Richard Kendall 01977 798844

https://www.richardkendall.co.uk