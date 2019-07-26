Featherstone Rovers women’s RL star saddles up for charity cycle

England’s most capped rugby league international, Featherstone Rovers captain Andrea Dobson, is saddling up to take part in the UK Red Ride to Wembley.

The Rovers’ star, who has earned a record 24 caps with England, is taking part in the gruelling event to raise funds for the independent charity Rugby League Cares.

The Ride to Wembley is a 340-mile off-road bike ride that will see 24 participants follow bridleways, canal towpaths, green lanes and forest trails over five gruelling days on a route that features 18,000ft of ascent – the equivalent of cycling from sea level to Everest base camp.

Andrea will join fellow Test stars Keith Senior, Robbie Hunter-Paul, Nathan McAvoy, Denis Betts and a host of other high profile former player on the ride, which departs from outside the George Hotel in Huddersfield, the historic birthplace of Rugby League, on Monday August 19.

“I’ve never done anything like this before and I’m looking forward to it, even though part of me thinks I must be mad,” said Andrea.

“It’s going to be great riding alongside the likes of Keith, Denis and Robbie, and getting to know all the other riders who have put their hands up to help such a great cause.”

From the George, the ride will cross the Pennines, the Peak District, the Cotswolds and the Chilterns before arriving at the RL Legends statue at Wembley on the afternoon of Friday August 23, the eve of the 2019 Challenge Cup final.

Andrea added: “RL Cares does so much good work across the whole sport and makes a real difference to the lives of so many people.

“The charity continues to grow and I know they are keen to get more involved with women’s Rugby League. This is a great opportunity for everyone.

“I’ve only just bought a bike so have a lot of training miles to do to get myself ready but I’ve never shirked a challenge! I hope people will get behind the ride by sponsoring me and helping me help RL Cares.”

The Head of RL Cares Chris Rostron, said: “We are delighted to welcome Andrea to the UK Red Ride to Wembley peloton. It’s going to be fantastic having one of the greatest female Rugby League players of all time on the ride.” To sponsor Andrea visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrea-dobson3 site.