Featherstone volunteer’s reward for dedicated service

A St John Ambulance volunteer, who joined the service at 15, has been honoured with a British Citizen Award for his services to health care.

Dwain Longley, 32, from Featherstone, has given thousands of hours to communities in West and East Yorkshire.

The British Citizen Award recognises individuals that positively impact others and highlights the positive aspects of multi-cultural communities, workplaces, community groups and charities throughout the UK. It is accessible to all and serves to celebrate the good things that make Britain great.

Nominees granted a BCA are always invited to attend the Presentation Day at the Palace of Westminster. Presentations are held twice annually in January and July.

Dwain Longley joined the healthcare charity St John’s Ambulance Service as a cadet and has since saved lives and helped to train hundreds of fellow volunteers in first aid.

Dwain said of his tireless volunteering: “I get to give something back to the community and spend time with dear friends and colleagues, some of whom I’ve volunteered with for many years.

“People think it’s a busman’s holiday but it’s a different type of clinical care from my day job. As a paramedic I also seem to have a bit to offer others who want to develop their skills, which I’m very happy to do.”

During his 16 years as a St John volunteer, the father of two became the youngest member of the Mid-Yorkshire Community First Response team and has been a district manager for the charity.

A paramedic and ambulance station manager with the Yorkshire Ambulance Service by day, Dwain also volunteers with the Sea Cadets and is a councillor for his home town.

Last year Dwain, who volunteers with St John’s Pontefract unit, helped to save the life of a Driffield Show visitor who suffered a cardiac arrest.

St John Ambulance has saved lives and relieved suffering for more than 140 years.

Dwain joined other model citizens earlier in July at an award ceremony held at the Westminster Palace in London, where medals were presented by House of Lords peer, Lord Dholakia OBE.

Anyone interested in joining St John Ambulance should visit the www.sja.org.uk website to get further details on what the service does.