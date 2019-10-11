Ferrybridge Power Station: Everything you need to know about this Sunday's demolition

Sunday October 13 will mark a historic day in the closure of Ferrybridge power station ‘C’, as the demolition of four of the remaining cooling towers is scheduled to take place.

Here is everything you need to know about the ‘blow down’…

The towers stand at 114 metres high and will be brought down with the use of controlled explosives.

Over 140 homes in exclusion zones will be evacuated on the day prior to the event.

The time of the blow down hasn't been announced, but the houses will be evacuated from around 9am.

There will be a viewing area set up for residents living in the exclusion zone for the demolition of the cooling towers.

The four towers will be demolished one after the other, with just seconds between each explosion.

There will be no viewing area set up for members of the public to access.

To minimise disruption in the local area, spectators are encouraged to find a location away from the site.

Drew McAdam, Head of Demolition at SSE, said: “The removal of these four cooling towers will be the single biggest ‘blow down’ event in the three-year demolition project at the site.

“As always, safety is our number one priority. We’re working closely with West Yorkshire Police, the Highways Agency, the Civil Aviation Authority and local residents to ensure a safe and efficient demolition, while minimising disruption to the local community.”

Traffic arrangements have been made and will be overseen by West Yorkshire Police, the Highways Agency and marshals on the day.

Part of Stranglands Lane, between Kirkhaw Lane and the A1(M) motorway underpass, will be temporarily closed from 8am, reopening approximately one hour after the event.

The A162 and M62 motorways will be temporarily closed for a period of around 15 minutes. Traffic will be brought to a rolling stop on the motorways immediately prior to the blow down.

There will be a strict no fly zone in place extending to one mile from the site boundary.

This will ensure that no unauthorised flights, including drones, use the air space immediately around the site during the time of the ‘blow down’.

Drone footage will be made available following the event.

The site’s demolition activities are expected to be fully completed by summer 2021.