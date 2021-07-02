There's so many to choose from...

16 of the best Wakefield takeaways ahead the England v Ukraine showdown, according to TripAdvisor ratings

If you're' looking forward a Saturday night takeaway to enjoy whilst watching England's next Euro 2020 match, here are 16 of the best ones in Wakefield, according to reviews on TripAdvisor.

By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 2:19 pm

Whether it's Indian food, Chinese or a pizza, take a look through and see which takes your fancy!

1. Royal Spice

187 Bradford Road, Wakefield. Review:" Food is always amazing. Service is great. Always come back here and still will. Thank you again for a great night."

2. Rice 'n' Spice

138 Kirkgate. Review: "Ordered from Rice 'n' Spice throughout lockdown which has always been brilliant. Now we can dine in we took a visit and was not disappointed, food was spot on as always and staff are very friendly and welcoming."

3. Amaia Restaurant

65 Northgate The Jockey, Wakefield. Review: "Beautiful deco food was steaming hot and tasty. Would recommend friendly staff and service with a smile."

4. Capri Restaurant

223 Bridge Road, Wakefield. Review: "Just had a beautiful meal for a birthday celebration, delivered to the door from capri horbury. Amazing, great service, hot, value for money, presentation fabulous. Can't fault it at all."

