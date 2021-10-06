The restaurant chain is headquartered in the US.

The restaurant chain has applied for two licences linked to a premises at the leisure venue, off the M62.

Taco Bell has branches in Leeds and Barnsley, but this would be its first restaurant anywhere in the Wakefield district.

The company has applied to Wakefield Council for an alcohol licence, which would allow them to serve booze from 10am until 5am the following morning, seven days a week.

The Mexican food diner opened its first UK restaurant in 1986, but has rapidly expanded across the country over the last decade.

They've also asked for a late night refreshment licence, which would enable them to sell food after 11pm.

The news follows the closure of Chiquitos, which also does Mexican food, at Xscape last year.

Any members of the public wishing to comment on the application, can submit them to the council before October 19.