Did you go out partying at Wakefield Reflex in the noughties? Here's 23 photos of your nights out

If you were in Wakefield 80s bar Reflex in 2004, 2005, 2006 or 2007 you might have been snapped by our photographer.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 1:03 pm
Updated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 1:04 pm

Does this latest batch of retro night out pics include you?

1.

Kirsty and Jodie.

2.

Jen, Becky, Helen, Becky and...Becky on a night out in May 2004.

3.

Hollee and Leanne

4.

Lyndsey and Claire having a night out in January 2005.

