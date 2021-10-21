Did you go out partying at Wakefield Reflex in the noughties? Here's 23 photos of your nights out

LifestyleSpot anyone you know? Did you go out partying at Wakefield Reflex in the noughties? Here's 23 photos of your nights outIf you were in Wakefield 80s bar Reflex in 2004, 2005, 2006 or 2007 you might have been snapped by our photographer.By Leanne ClarkeThursday, 21st October 2021, 1:03 pmUpdated Thursday, 21st October 2021, 1:04 pm Does this latest batch of retro night out pics include you?1. Kirsty and Jodie. Photo Sales2. Jen, Becky, Helen, Becky and...Becky on a night out in May 2004. Photo Sales3. Hollee and Leanne Photo Sales4. Lyndsey and Claire having a night out in January 2005. Photo SalesReflexNext Page Page 1 of 6