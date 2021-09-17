Reflex in the noughties!

Did you go out partying at Wakefield Reflex in the noughties? Here's 24 pictures of your nights out to take you back

If you were in Wakefield 80s bar Reflex in 2004, 2005, 2006 or 2007 you might have been snapped by our photographer.

By Leanne Clarke
Friday, 17th September 2021, 1:27 pm

Does this latest batch of retro night out pics include you?

1.

Jen, Becky, Helen, Becky and...Becky on a night out in May 2004.

2.

Hollee and Leanne

3.

Bekki, Katie and Shaz in 2004.

4.

Eva and Fiona posing for a picture in December 2004.

