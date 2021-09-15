Food festival will bring party vibes to Castleford with cocktails, authentic world cuisines and live music

A street food event is bringing a new energy to the region’s social scene this month with its debut at Castleford’s Queen’s Mill.

Yonder is a day-to-night food, drinks and music party for adults looking to enjoy chill beats with their cocktails, craft beers and tasty street food dishes.

Organisers Hayley Pennock and Rachel Riley have ambitions to put the Five Towns on Yorkshire’s foodie map with a vibrant offering of authentic world cuisines, quality drinks and live music at the historic venue next to the River Aire.

A variety of independent food traders in specially adapted trucks will serve dishes ranging from chaat bombs to sourdough pizzas

As co-organiser of Pontefract’s popular annual Friarwood Festival, Rachel teamed up with sister-in-law and fellow food lover Hayley to bring street food culture closer to home.

Rachel said: “We know many locals who travel out of the area to the kind of event we’re hosting at the Queen’s Mill.

“Yonder is about bringing that passion for good food and a sense of fun and excitement to the Five Towns.

“We’re talking casual dining, smart drinking and wild dancing.”

The Pontefract locals scoured the area for potential venues to hold the event, but chose the former Allinson flour mill.

“It’s perfect for Yonder,” says Hayley. “Whether it’s relaxing b y the riverside for a few hours with a bhaji and a pint, or a full afternoon and evening of feasting and dancing, the Mill is a beautiful location.”

Castleford businesses are also taking part in the event, providing drinks and desserts. Popular eaterie Bake My Day will serve its t sweet treats, while drinks options include artisan beers and spirits from Yorkshire Craft Beers and coffees from high quality roasters Recent Beans, both based in the Queen’s Mill.

Diners will be entertained by a mixture of acoustic live music and DJ sets while a Sunset Sellers Market will showcase artisan creations from local independent retailers and artists.

Tickets to the event cost £5.98 and 30p will go to the food dank at the Link.