Freedom Day: 10 things you'll be able to do again in Wakefield from July 19

Here are 11 things to look forward to doing once lockdown is over.

1. Theatres

Theatres will be permitted to open at full capacity, meaning a plays and musicals will be back on the agenda.

2. Live sport

Sport venues are set to return to full capacity should the re-opening go ahead as planned on July 19, meaning football stadiums, cricket clubs and rugby clubs can open to fans again.

3. Ordering at bars

Another first since March 2020, from July 19 people should be able to order from bars instead of venues providing table service. However, this will depend on the decisions made by individual establishments - some may well choose to continue offering table service.

4. Music festival

A two-day live music festival planned for Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park.

The List Festival presents ‘Sin City’, taking place at Yorkshire Scare Grounds Scream Park on Hell Lane, Wakefield on July 31 and August 1 and promises a host of live DJs.

5. Long Division

The festival will take place Saturday, September 25.

Confirmed acts include The Lovely Eggs, She Drew the Gun, and Brix & the Extricated.

6. Leeds Festival

The popular Leeds Festival that welcomes thousands of people a year will go ahead on August 27 to 29.

Leeds Festival has already sold out for summer 2021, with headliners Liam Gallagher, Stormzy, and Post Malone headlining the three-day event. Last year marked the first time the festival could not go ahead since it first opened its doors in 1999.

Leeds Festival, Bramham Park, Bramham Lane, Wetherby, LS23 6ND.

7. Nightclubs

For the first time since March 2020, nightclubs will be allowed to reopen - possibly one of the biggest changes since lockdown began.

People will be able to dance without social distancing, and order drinks directly at the bar.

8. Visit care homes

The care home visitors limit will be axed. At the moment, only five people are able to visit a named care home resident, but this will all change on July 19. There may, however, still be a limit on the number of people who can visit on one particular day.

9. Get back to the office

The 'Work from home' advice will be scrapped from July 19 meaning people will be able to go back to their offices/work.

Currently the government is advising people to work from home where possible, but that will all change. Although officials aren't encouraging people to go back to the office, it's at the discretion of employers.

10. No more masks