HAPPY CRISP-MAS: You can now get a Christmas dinner made of crisps
You may be looking forward to tucking into a traditional Christmas dinner this year, but online grocery store, British Corner Shop have revealed their very own CRISP-mas dinner…yes you can now eat a Christmas dinner made entirely from crisps!
From turkey to pigs in blankets, and honey roasted parsnip flavours, the traditional dinner has been truly reimagined in snack form.
With the average family spending up to £20 per head for their Christmas dinner, the online food retailer reveals that their crisp-mas dinner can cost as little as £1.70 per head.
The comparisons don’t stop there either, the crisp-mas dinner comes in at around 50% less calories per serving than the traditional dinner and can save the hours spent prepping.
You can get your hands on the crisp-mas dinner on British Corner Shop, which includes the following festive flavour options:
Turkey and Stuffing
Beef Wellington or Chicken for alternative meats
Sweet Potato, Parsnip & Vegetables
Honey Roast Parsnip for extra vegetables
Lightly Salted for the roasties
Plus, two options for the Pigs in Blankets
The dinner even comes with an option for your drink, with British Corner Shop’s partner, Marks & Spencer’s, Winterberry and Fizz flavoured crisp, new for 2021, and if that’s not enough, there’s even a Boxing Day Curry flavour from Mackies for you to tuck into on the 26th.
The retailer, which sells popular British foods to expats around the world, says their crisp-mas dinner will provide the flavours of the traditional meal for those who may not be able to get their hands on all the ingredients this year.
Mark Callaghan Chief Executive Officer at British Corner Shop, said: “Christmas dinner is something that people look forward to all year round and the crisp-mas dinner will give people around the world access to those familiar flavours to capture Christmas this year, and you can even have it on the go!”
Recent data from the online grocery store reveals they ship over 30,000 packets of crisps worldwide each year, suggesting this crisp-mas dinner may be quite popular in the lead up to the festive season.