Heineken launches world's first fully non-alcoholic draft beer to be sold in UK pubs

It will be the first alcohol free draught beer to sit alongside regular beer taps in any pub – allowing millions of Brits to enjoy a freshly poured pint of alcohol free beer.

The introduction of Heineken 0.0 Draught will give people even more choice and be crucial to normalising and accelerating the uptake of No and Low alcohol beer in the UK – something increasing numbers of people are exploring as drinking habits and attitudes toward drinking change.

It is expected that the launch will help to make ordering alcohol free beer more acceptable, accessible and even a ‘cool’ choice for consumers.

Heineken 0.0 Draught will be available in pubs in 2022 following a successful 12-week summer trial in a cohort of pubs across the Midlands and the North of England.

It will be rolled out across hundreds of pubs in the UK next year, and the company are determined that by 2025 there will be as many Heineken 0.0 Draught taps in British pubs and bars as there are Heineken Original taps.

Willem Van Waesberghe, HEINEKEN Global Master Brewer said: “Draught is the best way for me to enjoy a beer that I’ve brewed, you have the ritual of the pint being poured, the delicious anticipation of watching the bubbles rise and the inviting foam on top, all of this feeds into the taste.

"I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved here. Once again we’re leading the way when it comes to innovating and moving the beer category forward. Heineken 0.0 draught is going to play a big part in changing the way people drink.

“For me and my team, one of the primary areas of focus, as always, is taste. The draught beer tastes great, just like an original pint of Heineken – and it has all the sensory aspects beer drinkers look for – a bright white head, lively carbonation and the distinctive famous Heineken taste.”

James Crampton, Corporate Affairs Director for Heineken UK, said: “Back in July at one of our five trial pubs, a barperson pulled the first ever pint of Heineken 0.0 Draught and handed it to a customer.