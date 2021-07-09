England have officially secured their place in the final of Euro 2020, and whatever happens during the game, it's sure to be memorable. So why round off your evening with a top notch takeaway?

Here are 14 takeaways in Wakefield with a five star food hygiene rating to try during the Euro 2020 final

England have officially secured their place in the final of Euro 2020, and whatever happens during the game, it's sure to be memorable. So why round off your evening with a top notch takeaway?

By Holly Gittins
Friday, 9th July 2021, 4:55 pm
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 4:56 pm

These are 14 takeaways in Wakefield city centre who were awarded a score of 5 out of 5 at their most recent food hygiene inspection. Looking for more inspiration? Click here to see a list of 17 of the best takeaways in Wakefield - as recommended by you.

1. Rustic Pizza

Rustic Pizza is on Leeds Road, Outwood, and specialises in Italian food. It was rated 5 out of 5 at its most recent inspection on March 2021.

2. Chunky Chicken

Chunky Chicken is located on Kirkgate, and offers food for delivery, dine-out or takeaway. It was last inspected in June 2019, when it was awarded 5 out of 5.

3. Annie's Fish Shop

Anni's Fish Shop is on Leeds Road, Outwood, and offers a selection of traditional fish and chip options. At its most recent inspection in March 2021, Annie's was awarded a food hygiene rating of 5 (very good).

4. Hai Loi Tang, Outwood

Hai Long Tang, on Leeds Road, Outwood, offers a selection of Chinese food for delivery and collection. It was rated 5 out of 5 at its most recent food hygiene inspection in December 2019.

