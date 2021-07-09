Here are 14 takeaways in Wakefield with a five star food hygiene rating to try during the Euro 2020 final
England have officially secured their place in the final of Euro 2020, and whatever happens during the game, it's sure to be memorable. So why round off your evening with a top notch takeaway?
Friday, 9th July 2021, 4:55 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 4:56 pm
These are 14 takeaways in Wakefield city centre who were awarded a score of 5 out of 5 at their most recent food hygiene inspection. Looking for more inspiration? Click here to see a list of 17 of the best takeaways in Wakefield - as recommended by you.
