Karen Wright: Christmas lights switch on and a panto at Theatre Royal Wakefield

Karen Wright writes: Not much cooking going on in my kitchen last week... I was too busy gadding around Wakefield! There were so many things going on in town. It was fantastic to be part of the good vibrations.

I started the week with my first visit to Reel Cinema in The Ridings. It felt good to be taking a few hours out of my Monday routine to do something different.

I was accompanied by my cousin Janet. Although we live just a few houses apart, we both agreed that we don’t spend enough quality time together, and we have made a pact to do more fun things more often.

Karen loved the panto at Theatre Royal Wakefield

On the Friday morning I was invited by the U3A (University of the Third Age) to give a talk at their AGM.

The meeting was held in the Brookhouse Club on Barnsley Road. It’s a great venue. They do a great carvery every Sunday too (booking recommended)!

I went back into town late on Friday afternoon for the Christmas lights switch-on and to see the spectacular “light artwork”.

A show-stopping combination of light and sound projected onto the exterior of Wakefield Cathedral.

It was awesome. I have never seen anything quite like it.

The whole of the precinct was bustling. The cathedral choir was singing on the steps and then Rhubarb Radio took over. Well done Wakefield!

In the evening I was a guest at Theatre Royal Wakefield. It’s panto season and I was looking forward to seeing the Wakefield version of Beauty and the Beast.

I met my friend Stephen first for a swift drink in the bar and then we took our seats in the stalls.

Well, what can I say? It was marvellous!

With just a small cast of seven characters, plus the fab young people in the chorus, we were transported to medieval France with a bit of Wakey thrown in.

It had all the components you would expect – wonderful scenery, spectacular costumes, some innuendo, dancing, singing, booing, clapping, hissing and so on.

The cast even came out into the audience with water pistols!

Oh, it was tremendous. I totally recommend it for all ages.

Panto is not just for children. It’s for everyone.