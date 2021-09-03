Karen Wright: More festival shenanigans, this time at the 5 on the Farm event

Karen with Amanda Owen at the 5 on the Farm event at Canon Hall Farm.

Well near enough. I was compere in the Food Demo Tent at the 5 on the Farm event at Cannon Hall Farm.

This is a new format event in conjunction with Channel 5.

Held over the three days of the bank holiday weekend, it was a huge success.

It was a new venture for me, hosting demos, rather than doing them myself and I very much enjoyed it.

There were stars of Channel 5 everywhere around, too many to mention here.

In the Festival Kitchen I was lucky to be working with Tim Bilton, Rebecca Wilson, Rob and Dave, two of the farmers from Cannon Hall Farm, who also star on Summer on the Farm and Amanda Owen who is the Yorkshire shepherdess, the fabulous hill farmer who also happens to be a mum to nine children!

Everyone was utterly charming and the demos were often hilarious.

Although the format was the same every day, it felt different each day, with funny things just spontaneously occurring and the audience reacting differently but always positively.

I really hope that this becomes an annual event and I might be invited along again next year.

This coming weekend I am away to another food festival, this time down south in Surrey.

So, I have a quick turn around and need to be super-efficient to keep up with myself!

You know the saying “make hay while the sun shines”? It feels a bit like that now - with everything happening all at once.

We all need to make the most of the remnants of summer and catch it while we can.

It won’t be long before the nights draw in, I will be busy making jams and chutneys and even starting to think about gathering ingredients for Christmas cakes!