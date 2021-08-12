KFC issues warning to customers that some food will be missing from its menu

Fast-food favourite KFC has warned customers to expect some items missing from their menu as its restaurants in the UK are hit by food shortages.

The chain blamed "disruption over the last few weeks" but didn't make it clear what had caused the problem.

Some items may be missing from the menu while others will be packaged differently to usual.

Customers were urged to be patient with the "incredible teams" at restaurants and drive-thrus across the country.

KFC UK tweeted that the Colonel had just emerged from a long day at the fryers and wanted to share the following message:

"Just a heads up that across our country, there’s been some disruption over the last few weeks – so things may be a little different when you next visit us.

"You might find some items aren’t available or our packaging might look a little different to normal.

"We know it’s not ideal, but we’re working hard to keep things running smoothly. In the meantime, please be patient with our incredible teams... they’re doing a brilliant job despite the disruptions. We can’t wait to see you soon for your next fried chicken fix. Thanks for understanding.”