McDonald's launching its first vegan burger - the McPlant

McDonald's launching the new McPlant vegan burger

The impressive McPlant features a Vegan sesame bun, mustard, ketchup, vegan sauce, fresh onion, pickles, lettuce, tomato and vegan cheese and is cooked separately from other McDonald’s burgers and sandwiches.

Michelle Graham-Clare, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We’re so pleased to be finally launching McPlant in the UK and Ireland.

"As with every McDonald’s offering, we take our time to ensure it meets the highest standards and is something that all our customers will enjoy.

"We are always looking for different ways to innovate and meet our customers’ needs, and with McPlant we have a delicious plant-based burger that will appeal to everyone. Whether you’re vegan or just fancy a plant-based patty, we’re confident you will enjoy the McPlant.”