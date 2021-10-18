New escape rooms unlocked at Xscape Yorkshire creating jobs

Olly McClaren of The Escapologist.

Four new escape rooms will be unveiled on October 22 and will feature state-of-the-art clues and technology, alongside a new café/bar area - creating up to 10 new jobs.

Potter-inspired magical adventure Vertic Alley & the Parlour of Secrets and horror-themed D3LIR1UM will line up alongside spy caper Operation Slimeworth: A Heist Too Far and prison-based HMH: Her Majesty’s Hotel.

Olly McClaren, Co-founder and COO of The Escapologist, said: “Our four new rooms embrace the latest in escape room technology to create a fully immersive experience.

"We’re passionate about making sure visitors feel transported when that door closes and the clock starts ticking, so we’ve gone even deeper when it comes to the level of detail in these new rooms. Our tagline is ‘escape from the everyday to the extraordinary’ and we really mean it.

“Yorkshire has some of the best escape rooms in the country and we’re proud to be part of this booming sector.

"Experience tells us people want to escape the everyday, now more so than ever, and that’s where we come in. We couldn’t have picked a better location to take our escape room offer to the next level – Xscape Yorkshire is the ultimate destination when it comes to escaping reality with friends and family.”

Jason Warren, General Manager of Xscape Yorkshire, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome another fantastic activity brand to the centre. Our visitors come to Xscape for unforgettable experiences and to make new memories, so these new, high quality escape rooms will be well-received by our visitors, big and small.”

The Escapologist joins newly opened brands JD Gyms and grab-and-go chicken shop Pollo to Go, with restaurant brands Five Guys and Taco Bell scheduled to open late Autumn 2021.

Visit the Xscape Yorkshire website to find out more at www.xscapeyorkshire.co.uk