Revealed: The best and worst food hygiene scores for Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford takeaways

Eateries across the country are subject to inspection by food safety officers from the local authority, who visit businesses to check if it follows food hygiene laws, so the food is safe to eat.

The Food Standards Agency carries out inspections and rates the observed hygiene standards on a scale from zero to five.

Inspectors check the following three elements:

How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation, and other facilities

How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe and so that the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.

What do the numbers mean?

Zero – Urgent improvement necessary.

One – Major improvements necessary.

Two – Improvements necessary.

Three – Generally Satisfactory.

Four – Good on assessment.

Five – Seen as very good.

This information has been sourced from Food Standards Agency website as of July 26, 2021 and includes all businesses visited this year alone.

1. Rustic Pizza Rustic Pizza is on Leeds Road, Outwood, and specialises in Italian food. It was rated 5 out of 5 at its most recent inspection on March 2021.

2. Annie's Fish Shop Anni's Fish Shop on Leeds Road, Outwood. At its most recent inspection in March 2021, Annie's was awarded a food hygiene rating of 5.

3. Amirah Spice The takeaway at 549 Aberford Road Stanley, was awarded a five star rating at its latest inspection in February 2021.

4. JJ's Fisheries At 1 Painthorpe Lane Hall Green, Wakefield, JJ's Fisheries was given a food hygiene rating of 5 in March 2021.