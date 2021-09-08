Revealed: The restaurants, cafes and takeaways with the lowest food hygiene ratings in Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleford

The Covid-19 pandemic hit Wakefield's food and drink industry hard - but that doesn’t mean hygiene standards should suffer as a result.

Local authorities across the UK were still carrying out safety inspections at cafes, takeaways and other food businesses throughout the pandemic, albeit far fewer than in previous years.

On-site inspections continued where there were serious concerns about risks to public health, according to The Food Standards Agency (FSA).

Inspectors give venues a rating out of five for hygiene and some businesses in Wakefield failed to impress, scoring zero, one or two stars.

The FSA said inspections will be planned and delivered more routinely from next month and local authorities are already working on recovery plans.

Using official data from the FSA, we can reveal which restaurants, cafes, takeaways and pubs received the lowest food hygiene ratings 2021 in Wakefield

The information is correct as of September 2021.

1. Dallas Chicken Dallas Chicken at 31 Kirkgate, Wakefield, was given a Zero rating, meaning 'urgent improvement necessary' when it was last inspected on June 4, 2021.

2. Tip Top Tip Top cafe at 136-138 Doncaster Road, Wakefield, was given a zero rating, which means urgent improvement necessary, when it was last inspected on May 19, 2021.

3. Cappio's Pizzeria Cappio's Pizzeria at 115 Ashdene Drive in Crofton, was given a rating of '1', which means major improvement necessary, when it was last inspected on March 24 2021.

4. Santo's Santo's at 21 The Springs, Wakefiel - Food hygiene rating is '1' , which means major improvement necessary, after its last inspection on March 24 2021.