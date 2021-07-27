Taco Bell and Five Guys set to open at Castleford's Xscape creating more than 100 jobs

International brands Five Guys and Taco Bell and UK independent Pollo to Go will join the recently opened Heavenly Desserts at the Castleford visitor attraction.

More than 100 jobs are expected to be created as a result of the combined new openings, as Xscape Yorkshire continues to buck national hospitality and leisure trends.

Five Guys are globally famous for their freshly made burgers, fries and shakes and Taco Bell will bring a taste of Mexico to the centre when the two brands start serving up their food in units on the attraction’s main frontage.

This will also be Pollo to Go’s first West Yorkshire ‘grab and go’ chicken house, which will cook up a selection of freshly cooked chicken shawarma, lamb doner wraps and more to eat in or takeaway.

They will all open sometime between summer and early autumn.

They join prestige desert brand, Heavenly Desserts, a high-end national independent chain which opened recently serving stylish cakes, crepes and sundaes with vegan and gluten-free options.

Jason Warren, General Manager of Xscape Yorkshire, said: “Each of these major new lettings offer something new to our visitors and will enhance our already impressive array of brands and activities.

"They give customers more choice, more reasons to stay longer and visit more, all of which benefits the entire centre.

“Since the day we opened, Xscape Yorkshire has been bucking trends, breaking down barriers and constantly surprising and delighting people. Despite the pandemic, we are still moving forward and have more ambitious plans in the pipeline.

“Our job now is to support our brands to continue to grow and make sure our visitors have an unrivalled experience as we continue down the roadmap out of the pandemic.”