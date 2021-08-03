The hidden hazards of your barbecue food that can be fatal to dogs

Findings made by Postman Pooch reveal how your favourite grilled meats, fish, and snacks are highly harmful to pets if our pooches get their paws on them.

Bacon, Chicken, Salmon, and meat-free burgers are amongst the most harmful dishes that dogs can eat due to the high sugar levels, fats, and toxins that can be dangerous to dogs.

Other barbecue essentials including salads, seasoning, and sauces are equally as harmful as these can be toxic, resulting in dehydration, bloating, and in extreme cases, fatalities.

Veterinarian, Dr Joanna Woodnutt, reveals the barbecue essentials that are dangerous to dogs, according to findings made by Postman Pooch:

She said: “There are several hazards of giving tidbits from the barbecue. One is the risk of food poisoning – dogs can get ‘barbeque belly’ as much as humans can!

"The seasonings and marinades on the meat can be toxic to dogs, and the fat can set off dangerous pancreatitis.

"Hot food can burn hungry mouths, and – lastly and most importantly – it’s not a good idea to teach dogs that barbecues mean food. Your dog will quickly learn to get under your feet or even consider helping himself, putting him at much greater risk of danger”.

Meat, fish and meat-free barbecue meats:

Bacon- Dog owners should avoid feeding these meats to dogs as they are extremely fatty and too fat dog's diet can result in them becoming overweight and causing pancreatitis.

Salmon - Cannot be given to dogs due to the excess level of salt in these meats that can lead to electrolytes imbalances, causing dehydration and affecting their appetite.

Chicken - Can be given to pets only in very small amounts.

Vegetarian or vegan alternatives - These meat-free alternatives are extremely harmful to give to pets as they are often processed and contain ingredients, such as onions, that are toxic to dogs.

Salad, seasoning and vegetables:

Mushrooms - Can contain toxins, which affect multiple systems in the body, cause shock and result in death.

Corn on the cob - Is dangerous to dogs. They’ll enjoy chewing on it, but the fibrous cob is indigestible and is a common cause of gut blockage in dogs.

Onion and garlic - Under no circumstances should be given to dogs as these are extremely toxic and can cause fatalities if consumed.

Peppers - Can be consumed by pets only in small amounts.

Barbecue extras:

Bread - Dogs can eat very small amounts of plain white or brown bread.

Sauces - No ketchup, brown sauce, and salad cream should be given to dogs due to the high levels of sugar present in these sauces which can lead to obesity, dental problems, and possibly diabetes. are also extremely toxic to dogs.

Skewers - These are one of the main BBQ hazards as sharp skewers can cause serious damage when swallowed and require emergency treatment.

Alcohol - No alcohol should be given to dogs as animals are much more susceptible to alcohol toxicity and only very little alcohol can cause the following effects: Intoxication, Liver damage, Vomiting and Fatalities.

Bottles and cans- Broken bottles or cans can have sharp edges which can cause a trip to the vet if your pet, unfortunately, cuts themselves.

Barbecue leftovers and rubbish - Hungry dogs looking to steal food may go through the bins or bin bag. This should be stored well out of reach of scavengers as discarded tin foil, Styrofoam packaging, and corn cobs are all potentially dangerous to dogs.

Dr Woodnutt said: “It’s understandable to want to take your dog with you when you’re out at a barbecue, so take something for them to do. A good chew toy may be a good option to keep your dog entertained so they don’t go looking for trouble.

"I like to make my dog an ‘ice lolly’ if I know it’s going to be hot – I put some of her food and some tasty treats in a kong, then fill with water, stir, and freeze. When I pop the frozen ‘lolly’ out of the cup and give it to her, I know she’ll spend a good half hour licking it and getting all the treats out”.

Co-founder of Postman Pooch, Kyle Lovett-Blackwell, has shared the toys and treats that will help keep your dog entertained while you catch up with loved ones:

“The best longevity treats to keep your dog entertained in restaurants and cafes are kongs filled with peanut butter, wet food or frozen. They will love the challenge and these will keep them entertained for hours. Pet owners should also carry a collapsible water bowl for their pets as the weather gets warmer to prevent heat exhaustion.”