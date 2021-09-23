The top 15 Wakefield pubs that serve food, according to customer ratings

So, with the weekend upon us, here are 15 of the best reviewed pubs in the city - in no particular order - according to Google ratings.
1. The Holmfield Arms - Pub & Grill
Address: Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 8DY. Family-friendly pub with bright, modern interior and beer garden serving hearty international fare.
2. The Fox & Hounds
672 Barnsley Rd, Newmillerdam. Customer review: "Lovely food service. Plenty of outdoor seating too. Good value for money & worth a visit."
3. The Castle
343 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6AS. Cosy pub with log fires and a smart restaurant, serving sophisticated modern British classics.
4. New Inn
144 Shay Ln, Walton, Wakefield WF2 6LA. "Good food, friendly service."