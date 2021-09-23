Fancy eating out tonight?

The top 15 Wakefield pubs that serve food, according to customer ratings

Who doesn't like a nice meal out? No cooking or washing up, just a nice bite to eat with good company.

By Leanne Clarke
Thursday, 23rd September 2021, 1:56 pm

So, with the weekend upon us, here are 15 of the best reviewed pubs in the city - in no particular order - according to Google ratings.

1. The Holmfield Arms - Pub & Grill

Address: Denby Dale Rd, Wakefield WF2 8DY. Family-friendly pub with bright, modern interior and beer garden serving hearty international fare.

Photo Sales

2. The Fox & Hounds

672 Barnsley Rd, Newmillerdam. Customer review: "Lovely food service. Plenty of outdoor seating too. Good value for money & worth a visit."

Photo Sales

3. The Castle

343 Barnsley Rd, Wakefield WF2 6AS. Cosy pub with log fires and a smart restaurant, serving sophisticated modern British classics.

Photo Sales

4. New Inn

144 Shay Ln, Walton, Wakefield WF2 6LA. "Good food, friendly service."

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4