Tuk Tuk bar, bouncy castle, barbecue and live music at Wakefield hotel to raise cash for hospice and Downs Syndrome support group

The hotel, on Leeds Road at Outwood, is inviting everyone along to the event, which will include a bouncy castle, barbecue, Tuk Tuk bar and live music to entertain the crowds.

There will also be football matches, raffles and tombolas, stalls and much more on Sunday, August 29.

And if that wasn't enough, there are also some fantastic prizes up for grabs with the raffle, including a two night luxury hotel break and a full Hive installation from British Gas.

Tickets, at just £1 each, can be bought from Kirklands Hotel, from Kirklands FC, Ian Waldie, Leigh Rattigan, Leanne Fletcher, Ryan Jones, Andy Kitson, Paul Midgley, Grace Brooks and Matt Nuttall.