Wakefield pub named among 15 of the best in the UK

A Wakefield pub has been named in a list of the top 15 best pubs in the UK, according to research from food and drink specialist, Coffee Friend.

The team at Coffee Friend have come to the rescue and helped pick out some of the highest-rated across the nation based on their TripAdvisor reviews.

Each establishment on the list has at least a 4.5/5 rating and has been specially selected based on thousands of reviews from locals and passing visitors in order to find the best all-round pubs available.

And one of the highest rated in the UK is the Kaye Arms in Wakefield, praised for its home cooked food and cosy atmosphere, it has 1,160 Excellent ratings out of 1,688 reviews.

Aurimas Vainauskas, CEO of Coffee Friend, said: “Pubs are at the heart of the UK’s food and drink culture and with so many to choose from, our research team have done the hard yards to find the best of the best based on real customer experiences.

“After an awful 18 months for the hospitality sector, the pub industry has had to adapt and change its way of working, jumping over various hurdles in the meantime.