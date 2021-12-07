Wakefield's Rhubarb Festival to return next year

The Rhubarb Festival is one of the first food and drink festivals in the national calendar – and from February 25 to 27 2022 it promises to start things off with a bang.

With a whole new programme of chef demos and a gin experience showcasing mouth-watering rhubarb cocktails, there will be something to everyone’s taste.

The all-important food and drink market returns with over 50 chalets where visitors can sample and purchase local and regional delights, while families will enjoy gardening, growing and foraging workshops as well as lively street entertainment and music.

Finally, 2022 will also see the launch of the Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail around the city, showcasing restaurants and bars putting on rhubarb themed food and drink throughout the weekend.

Coun Michael Graham, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We absolutely cannot wait for the return of Rhubarb Festival – we know it was sorely missed by everyone earlier this year.

“The 2022 festival promises to be even bigger and better than ever before, whilst including some of the old favourites for people of all ages to enjoy – so make sure you save the date.”