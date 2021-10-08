Wetherspoon Beer Festival coming to Pontefract and Castleford - with £1.99 pints

The beers include; Black Sheep Monty Python's Dead Parrot, Wolf Lazy Dog, Rooster's Long Shadow, Thornbridge Shelby, Exmoor Wicked Wolf, Salopian Hop Twister, Bath Queen of Hearts, Bru Brewery Bru Brown Ale and Wadworth Sweet Molly.

The Glass Blower in Bank Street and The Winter Seam in Xscape, Colorado Way, The Broken Bridge in Horsefair, Pontefract and The Blue Bell in Cross Hill, Hemsworth will each be

hosting the festival from Wednesday, October 20 to Sunday, October 31. .

The beers include; Black Sheep Monty Python's Dead Parrot, Wolf Lazy Dog, Rooster's Long Shadow, Thornbridge Shelby, Exmoor Wicked Wolf, Salopian Hop Twister, Bath Queen of Hearts, Bru Brewery Bru Brown Ale and Wadworth Sweet Molly.

They will cost £1.99 a pint.

Among the beers are those suitable for vegans and vegetarians, as well as two gluten-free beers. There will also be a number of beers not previously served in the pub.

The flavours include blackberry, coffee and juniper berries.

The Glass Blower manager, Sarah Heppinstall, said: "The festival is a great celebration of British and Irish ales.

"It will allow us to showcase an excellent choice of beers over a 12 day period at great value for money prices."

Tasting notes on all of the beers will be available in the pubs and on the Wetherspoon app.

Third-of-a pint glasses will be available, allowing customers to sample three beers (one third-of-a pint each) for the price of a pint.