Gardening: 5 of the best weather stations

We look at 5 of the best weather stations...

Garden trading faroe barometer/ thermometer and hygrometer, clay, John Lewis, £45.00

Keep an eye on the weather with this traditional-style Faroe barometer, thermometer and hygrometer from Garden Trading, pictured right.

This 3-in-1 mini weather station for the garden measures temperatures, humidity levels and barometric pressure throughout the day, making sure you’re always one step ahead of changeable weather. Crafted from powder-coated steel, it’s finished in a clay hue and designed with a keyhole hook on the reverse for easy hanging. It makes a charming feature for a garden wall and is perfect for those who take their weather seriously and like to be prepared.

Netatmo weather station, Argos, £119.99

The Weather Station for Smartphone helps you monitor accurately your indoor and outdoor climate: measure your environment, live in a healthier home. Measure accurately your home indoor and outdoor temperatures, relative humidity, sound level and air quality, and be alerted when you need to air your home.

Wireless weather station, Maplin, £39.99

Wireless weather station allows you to check indoor and outdoor temperature, humidity, air pressure, wind speed and rain fall. Records a temperature range of 0°C - 60°C indoors and -40°C - 65°C outdoors so you can dress appropriately for the weather. Wireless transmission range of up to 150m in a clear line of sight.

Oregon scientific WMR86N wireless home weather station, The Weather Shop, £69.98

The Oregon Scientific WMR86N wireless home weather station provides you all the weather data you need at a great price. At a glance, you’ll see the forecast, time, wind speed & direction, indoor & outdoor temperature & humidity, barometric pressure and rainfall reading with bar graphs. It is ideal for those who do not want to get into PC connectivity.

TFA Digital outdoor thermometer, Tesco, £22.00

The weather-proof TFA Digital Outdoor Thermometer can be used especially for outdoor areas. At a glance it shows the maximum, current and the minimum temperature.