Greenhouse guide for novices

Greenhouses are no longer an elite sign of the established gardener, so experts have revealed a guide for novices to ensure flourishing greenhouse plants.

A team of garden building experts from BillyOh.com have revealed their top tips for greenhouse beginners – from where to place them, to how to insulate them.

Greenhouses allow gardeners to extend the warmer season so plants which require higher temperatures can bloom.

They’re also a great means for controlling pesky pests and diseases.

Greenhouses do require a high level of maintenance to ensure there is an adequate level of insulation, however the drought-resistant qualities are perfect for greenery.

Tips in the guide include swapping out pricey insulating material for bubble wrap and collecting rainwater to increase sustainability.

A spokesperson for BillyOh.com explained: “Adding a greenhouse to the garden can be incredibly valuable, as the whole process of growing and sustaining greenery becomes a lot easier.

“You don’t have to be a professional landscaper to invest in a greenhouse, they are relatively easy to maintain and plants thrive due to the higher temperatures.

“By following the tips in the guide anyone can achieve a flourishing greenhouse full to the brim of blossoming plants.”

Here is BillyOh.com’s guide to greenhouses:

1. Position

Ensuring that the greenhouse is placed in an area with the maximum level of exposure to the sun is vital. Avoid placing near tall structures like trees or fences with may obstruct the sun and will cast shadows on the building. Sunlight should be able to burst through on all sides of the building.

2. Heating

The temperature of a greenhouse is one of the main reasons for its success. Insulating the greenhouse is a must and there are many materials which will offer a high level of insulation, although some of them can be particularly pricey. For a cheap solution look at using bubble wrap which will seal off air gaps and reduce the rate at which heat is lost. A thermometer can also be incredibly useful especially when over-wintering plants.

3. Guttering

Fit a guttering system and install a butt to catch rain in order to save water which can in return be used for the plants. For those with lots of plants, this could be a great help in summer where there is a risk of a hose-pipe ban being placed.

4. Vents

Due to the higher temperatures in greenhouses, vents are needed to allow hot, rising air to move out and cool air to move in – especially during the summer. This is an important investment to make and should not be skipped or done poorly. Get a professional in if needed.

5. Damp down

A vital task in summer, damping down is the act of pouring water onto the greenhouse floor. This is done to create enough moisture and humidity throughout the day which will prevent the plants from suffering heat stress and drying out.