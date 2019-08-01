Half Acres Primary Academy in Castleford becomes first bike friendly school in the district

Young bikers from Half Acres Primary Academy in Castleford are ready for an active summer after their school became the first Bike Friendly academy in the district.

It’s all thanks to the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s CityConnect programme aimed at encouraging more people to travel by bike or on foot.

Sophie Naylor, Year One Teacher at Half Acres Primary Academy, Castleford, said: “Taking part in CityConnect’s free cycle training has been such an exciting experience for the children, many of whom wouldn’t otherwise have had an opportunity to build their confidence on two wheels.”